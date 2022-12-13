Skip to Content
You can help provide Christmas dinner to local families – Here’s how

Tueller Counseling office collecting donations to feed 75 local families.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Tueller Counseling is providing 75 eastern Idaho families with a Christmas dinner, and they could use your help with donations.

They are looking for food items, gift cards and/or monetary donations to help make this possible.

Tueller Venmo QR Code

You can drop off any item you wish to donate at any Tueller Counseling office in Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg until Dec. 16.

Those wanting to make cash donations can drop off the funds to any office location or scan their Venmo QR code. If using Venmo, include your name and which location you are submitting funds to.

They say they are in need of turkeys, hams and pies.

