Idaho Falls
today at 10:09 AM
Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Isabella Rain Torres was born to Michelle Wellons and Ed Torres on January 2, 2023 at 9:16 a.m. as the first baby born at Mountain View Hospital this year.

Isabella was delivered by Dr. Matthew Robinson weighing six pounds four ounces and was 19 inches long.

The Mountain View team presented the new parents and baby with an array of gifts Tuesday morning.

“It was a pleasure to take care of Michelle and her family,” RN and labor nurse Nicki Maggart said. “She was a wonderful patient, and we couldn’t be happier to help welcome a new member into their family.”

News Team

