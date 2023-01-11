Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 11:56 AM
Published 11:59 AM

Gas leak in Idaho Falls

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak in Idaho Falls resulting from a broken gas line.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has the 200 block of 6th Street, from S Emerson Avenue to S Lee Avenue, blocked off to motorists.

Officials ask you avoid the area and plan for alternate routes. Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

IFFD said there are no injuries.

Intermountain Gas is responding to address the issue as quickly as possible.

The estimated time for repairs is not known at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content