Idaho Falls warehouse could be Amazon’s

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A large warehouse under construction during the last several months is nearing completion.

But it is raising questions about what it will be.

The building is located directly behind Smith's Chevrolet near I-15.

It has a large loading dock area.

We reached out to Amazon corporate to ask if this is their facility.

We showed them a job posting on Amazon for an assistant manager in Idaho Falls.

Part of the job description reads, "You will also play a key part in maintaining our customer expectations to ensure customer orders are delivered at the right time, to the right location."

Natalie Banke of Amazon public relations responded in writing saying:

"I have confirmed this job posting is for a new site that amazon intends to lease in Idaho Fall as a last mile delivery station. That’s the only details I have at this point, but more to come once the site is actually launched. I don’t have confirmation on timing, other than it’s expected to open this year."

Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed says they have had the same questions about what this warehouse will be, but they have not confirmed it will be Amazon. But more details to come once the site launches.