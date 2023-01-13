YMCA kicks off New Year with Activate Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Activate is a free eight-week community-wide health initiative driven by the YMCA, with the goal to lose 5000 pounds of body fat as a community. The program is sponsored by Mountain View Hospital, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Elevation Labs and Idaho National Laboratory.

“Activate Idaho Falls is a comprehensive wellness program for all adults, in the greater Idaho Falls area, with a weight loss component during which participants will be able to privately view their results online. However not merely a weight loss program, Activate Idaho Falls will also provide the structure, incentive, and support to begin a more active and healthy lifestyle journey”, Idaho Falls YMCA CEO Daniel Jaeger said.

While Activate shares elements of a weight loss program, YMCA directors say the main goal is to create a more healthy community.

"It's really not a weight loss program. It's really a healthy living program because there will be multiple components, including health lectures throughout the period of time. They'll be a weekly healthy living guide and folks will have the opportunity for a few weeks to come down here to the YMCA and participate in any one of our wonderful group exercise classes," Jaeger said.

The kick-off event takes place Saturday, Jan. 14 at compass academy in Idaho Falls from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will include free medical screenings, fitness demonstrations and tee shirts for the first 250 people.