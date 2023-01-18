Skip to Content
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger

C-A-L Ranch Stores

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.

Coastal and C-A-L Ranch have joined together to create a new combined entity that stretches from the Canadian border to the Mexican border. Combined there will be 54 stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

“We feel this new company has tremendous opportunities in the future. Collectively we have hundreds of years of successful farm and ranch retail experience and look forward to serving our local communities with our combined expertise," Vice President of Marketing Jason Mille said.

The new company will be based in Idaho Falls with Tom Yearsley as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

