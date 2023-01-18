Idaho Falls Regional Airport announces 2023 Student Art Contest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is hosting a Student Art Contest in conjunction with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.

The contest is open to all Idaho Falls School District #91 high-school students, and submissions are now being accepted until March 1, 2023. The contest aims to spark young artists’ imaginations to depict how “Idaho Falls Flies into the Future” and the opportunity to display their work in front of the over 600,000 passengers who make their way through the airport each year.

“The arts are an asset to our community, and we look forward to welcoming the work of young artists to the airport terminal,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “The future of Idaho Falls is bright thanks to the young people who will influence our growth in years to come.”

Artwork can be completed in the medium of the artist’s choice but should incorporate the theme “Idaho Falls Flies into the Future.” Artwork will be judged by a committee that will select the winners and honorable mentions.

The following prizes will be awarded to the winners of the contest:

1st Place: $300

2nd Place: $150

3rd Place: $50

In addition to receiving cash prizes, the artwork of winners and honorable mentions will be displayed in the airport terminal for one year.

Students submitting their art are asked to include the following information along with their submission:

Name

Grade

School

Phone number

Email

Name of artwork

Description of artwork (up to 250 words)



To enter, scan or send a high-resolution image of your submission to Idaho Falls Regional Airport Business Development Manager Emily FitzPatrick Harris at efitzpatrick@idahofalls.gov before March 1, 2023. Winners will be decided and announced in June 2023.