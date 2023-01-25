Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 11:33 AM
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is coming to Idaho Falls

KIFI - Evan Thomason

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is making a stop by the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. This tour showcases the top 35 films that won awards in the festival to anyone that wants to watch.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is being hosted by the Nordic Ski Patrol. All proceeds will go directly to the ski patrol and its partners. The ski patrol does work around several local mountainous areas to keep all travelers, skiers, and snowboarders safe.

The film festival runs from Thursday, Jan. 26 until Saturday, Jan. 28. It starts at 6:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. each night. Films run for about three hours each night.

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

