Idaho Falls parking restrictions are in place

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restriction are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits.

This is the fourth round of city-wide snow removal this season. Snow plow operators began removing snow from priority roads early this morning.

INTERACTIVE SNOW REMOVAL MAP

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual.

A snow event means three things: 1) parking restrictions are in place for all streets; 2) snow plows have begun plowing streets on a priority basis; and 3) property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation.

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B: Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map.

DOWNTOWN: Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

ZONE A: Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Most of the streets in zone A are relatively narrow, therefore plowing is done over a two-day period to allow residents who utilize on-street parking to find alternative parking. The schedule is as follows:

East and west streets on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North and south streets on Monday, Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staying informed about snow removal parking restrictions and other city-related information is easier than ever with Idaho Falls’ new mobile app and text alerts. Go to www.idahofallsidaho.gov and click on the blue Stay Informed/Sign Up button or click HERE.

The snow removal parking restriction ordinance started at midnight on Nov. 14 and extends through midnight on March 15, whenever a snow event occurs.