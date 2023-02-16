AARP offers free tax service

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After a short break due to the pandemic, the local AARP is providing free tax preparation services, and you don't have to be an AARP member to participate.

The goal is to provide free tax service for people who can't afford to pay for the returns. For example, Seniors or people with low income.

Tax aide coordinator Charles Brooks says they were able to save people upward of $20,000 in the first week alone.

"It's quite rewarding to help people that really need the help," Brooks said. "You see all sorts of walks of life that walk in here. Some with very, very high incomes, and others are walking off the street with almost no incomes."

All participants need is their tax documents plus their social security card and photo id for verification.

Brooks says their expertises can help people save and avoid the headache of filing their own taxes.

They're accepting appointments and walk-ins at the Boy Scouts building on South Yellowstone Highway. Taxpayers may call 208-528-8887 for an appointment.

The program is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.