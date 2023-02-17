Idaho Falls Zoo now taking applications for teen Junior Zoo Crew program

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo is taking applications for teens wanting an amazing educational experience while giving back to the community on the 2023 Junior Zoo Crew.

The Junior Zoo Crew offers a specifically designed summer educational program for teens between 14 and 17. The program also boosts resume and college applications of participants who get practice in public speaking, animal care, conservation, zoo careers and education within a zoo setting.

Participating teens will assist animal keepers in the Children’s Zoo, staff information stations located throughout the zoo, answer questions from zoo guests, and assist with special events.

Applications for the Junior Zoo Crew program are now available at the Idaho Falls Zoo’s website under the "Get Involved" tab or at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/746/Junior-Zoo-Crew. This season’s program will consist of one eight-week session from June through August.

The deadline to apply to the Junior Zoo Crew is April 1 at 4:00 p.m.

For those accepted into the program, there is an education program fee of $72 for Tautphaus Park Zoological Society members and $90 for non-members. The cost covers training, materials, one uniform shirt, a name tag, recognition items, and an appreciation party at the end of the season.

For questions about the program, if you are requesting accommodation to participate in the program, or if you need help submitting the application digitally, contact Kathryn Farley, volunteer coordinator, at (208) 612-8453 or kfarley@idahofallszoo.org.