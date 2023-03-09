Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Community Food Basket break in

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket is asking for help to find those who broke into its recently donated building.

The food basket shared pictures on Facebook and said the break-in happened sometime Wedensday night.

The thieves threw a tire jack through a window.

The food basket staff said they are heart broken by this incident, and they are sad they will now have to use money that was planned for services to install a security system instead. 

If you know anything about this incident, call the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.  

