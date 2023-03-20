Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 2:12 PM
Published 3:29 PM

Police: Man killed after trying to crawl under train

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police believe a man trying to crawl under a train was killed Saturday in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls police spokesperson Jessica Clements says it happened along the railroad tracks near North Emerson Avenue and Sunset Drive. 

After investigation, she say it appears the man was attempting to crawl under the train when the train began moving, ultimately killing him.

The man was not employed by the railroad, nor did he have any business being at the rail yard at the time.

His name was not released. 

The death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

