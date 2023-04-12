ICON board game convention in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Board gamers from around the state will be meeting this weekend in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Convention for Board Gamers is at a different venue this year.

It will be at the Snake River Convention Center at the Shilo Inn Hotel in Idaho Falls on Friday, April 14, and Sat. April 15.

Avid game lovers and curious newcomers from 5 years old and up are invited.

"We’re gonna have a game library of over 700 games that people can check out and play and learn," ICON organizer John DeYoung said. "Some of them will be new games that nobody has seen before, some of them have been around for 15 or 20 years that are old favorites that everybody seems to like and want to play."

Friday night features a preview of the new cards for "Magic the Gathering."

"This pre-release is designed especially for new players, this is entirely new cards, these are all cards that nobody has seen, so everybody has the same chance of playing and learning the new stuff," said Jason Jones, owner of Round Table Games.

