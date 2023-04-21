Idaho Falls Clean and Green Citywide Cleanup begins May 4
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls will help residents with spring cleanup efforts during the annual Clean and Green Citywide Cleanup beginning May 4.
Personnel from the Sanitation Division will be available every weekend in May at different locations in Idaho Falls to help collect and dispose of unwanted items, including household solid waste, brush, leaves, construction waste and bulk items.
“This service provides residents with the option to bring most of their unwanted items to one location where those items will then be sorted and disposed of accordingly by our staff,” Idaho Falls Sanitation Superintendent Jordan Rechenmacher said.
Certain types of waste, such as demolition material, metal, hazardous waste, tires or large appliances are required to be disposed of differently and cannot be accepted by Idaho Falls Sanitation; however, there are other places that do take these items.
CLEAN AND GREEN
During the Clean and Green event, unwanted items, such as those listed above, will be collected between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- May 4-6, Parks and Recreation maintenance building on Old Butte Road near Clarence Drive
- May 11-13, Russ Freeman Park at the recycling bins near Fremont Avenue and Micro Street
- May 18-20, Mel Erickson Sunnyside Park
- May 25-27, intersection of Bennett Avenue and Waid Street
HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE
The Bonneville County Transfer Station, located at 2455 Hemmert Avenue collects and safely disposes of household hazardous waste. Accepted items include paint thinner, batteries, fertilizer, fuels, and antifreeze.
METAL, LARGE APPLIANCES, TIRES
- Metal and large appliance without Freon can be taken to Pacific Recycling, Western Recycling or the Bonneville County Transfer Station.
- Tires and large appliances with Freon can be taken to the Bonneville County Transfer Station for a fee.
DEMOLITION MATERIAL
All demolition material must be disposed of at the Bonneville County Hatch Pit.
PAPER SHREDDING
This service is provided locally by Western Records Destruction.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Idaho Falls Sanitation Division: (208) 612-8491.
- Bonneville County Hatch Pit and/or Transfer Station: (208) 528-5550.