Water curtailment order has east Idaho farmers worried

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local farmers are worried their irrigation pumps could shut down, and members of the Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition are looking for answers.

The organization says "a new methodology" from the Idaho Department of Water Resources would curtail 84% of groundwater rights in Eastern Idaho, which would be bad news for farmers.

Idaho water rights run off a "first in time, first in right" priority. The EIWC says anyone with groundwater rights claimed after 1953 would be restricted on groundwater usage during this and future growing seasons.

The coalition says they plan to discuss the issues on May Fourth in the Idaho Falls City Council Meeting Chambers. It begins at 11:30 a.m.

Below is a document provided by the Bingham Groundwater District on the 2015 IGWA/SWC Settlement Agreement.