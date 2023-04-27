Skip to Content
Car involved in an earlier chase with police found in canal

KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police had to retrieve a car out of the canal early Thursday morning after a short chase earlier. 

Idaho State Police reported a trooper tried stopping a Nissan Sentra shortly after 1 a.m. for expired tags. 

Four minutes later, the trooper stopped chasing them when speeds got too dangerous. 

Officers found the car a short time later in the canal near First Street and St. Clair with no one inside.  

A Bonneville County Sheriff deputy saw a man and a woman walking nearby who appeared wet.

They denied being inside the car. 

It was determined the two were wanted for outstanding warrants and were booked into jail.

No one was injured.    

