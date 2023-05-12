The Beach Boys are coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Beach Boys are coming to the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Tickets start at $44.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. and are available on Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon, are bringing their shows to fans around the world.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.