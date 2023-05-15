Public invited to share input on plans to connect US 20 and US 26 in Idaho Falls

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is hosting a public meeting on May 16.

ITD plans to design and construct a connector road between US 20 and US 26 to reduce congestion in Bonneville County and will share draft alternatives at the meeting.

The meeting will be held in an open house format so the public can stop by anytime at the Commons Area at Bonneville High School, 3165 E. Iona Rd. between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to view information, talk to ITD staff and submit written comments.

The goal of the project is to provide the traveling public access between these highways and increase mobility in the area and region. Connecting the two highways will provide more convenient access to motorists without having to impact the local road network.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to view displays and give input on potential alternatives.

For those who can’t make the meeting in person, meeting displays will be posted on the project website on Wednesday, May 17. The website includes a comment form for those who prefer to submit comments electronically.