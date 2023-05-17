Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 3:28 PM
Police search for missing juvenile

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile male.  

15-year-old Stewart Young was last seen at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on Lewisville Hwy (12448 N. 5th E.) north of Idaho Falls around 8 p.m. Tuesday night wearing a tan Nike shirt and black shorts. Young is approximately 5’9” tall, 300 lbs, with brown hair.

Stewart did not show up to school Wednesday morning, and his parents have not been able to contact him. Anyone who knows of Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 immediately. 

