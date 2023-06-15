SummerBrew set Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – SummerBrew will take place Saturday, June 17 on the Broadway Plaza in Downtown Idaho Falls on Memorial Drive.

All ages are welcome to this family-friendly event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Local craft award winning brews and domestic beers along with wine will be available. Limited edition silicone cups and glassware will be sold as well branded to downtown Idaho Falls. Live music will be on stage from Almost Famous with Altered Edge rounding out the performances. The Popcorn People will provide delicious food and snacks with ICE Mobile providing sweet, shaved ice treats.

Not only does this event highlight the local award-winning breweries from the east Idaho region but provides a fun and safe environment for families and patrons to enjoy local downtown hospitality and entrepreneurship in Downtown Idaho Falls.

All net funds raised support the operations of IFDDC to advance the mission of promoting and growing Downtown Idaho Falls.