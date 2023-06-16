Idaho Falls home gets makeover during paint-a-thon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho Falls house received a makeover this week.

The home was one of 36 homes to get a fresh coat of paint and a landscaping lift during Zions Bank’s 31st annual Paint-a-Thon.

More than 40 volunteers transformed the Idaho Falls home of Paul Pettyjohn with new paint. Pettyjohn is a marine veteran with deep ties to the community. With three children and one more on the way, this project was helpful to his growing family.

Along with beautifying neighborhoods, the Paint-a-Thon project aims to help veteran homeowners, people with disabilities and older adults take pride in their homes and maintain their independence. Throughout the week, more than 2,200 volunteers are volunteering to clean, scrape and paint homes in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

In addition to painting, Zions employees provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners.

The average age of this year’s homeowner is 76, with an average yearly income of $31,600. Projects completed during the annual week-long event were selected with the assistance of nominations from the public, state housing agencies, community organizations and local churches.

“Paint-a-Thon has become a cherished annual tradition as we help our neighbors spruce up their homes and yards,” Zions employee and Paint-a-Thon team captain Courtney Cook said. “As Zions Bank marks its 150th anniversary in 2023, this project is at the heart of who we are as a company and is part of our ongoing commitment to create value in the communities we serve.”