Vehicles damaged in structure fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There were no injuries following a structure fire on S Rollandet Avenue Thursday night.

The call came into the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center just after 7:30 p.m., and the reporting party stated they heard several loud bangs and saw a lot of smoke coming from a building at the intersection of S Rollandet Avenue and W 18th Street.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief. When firefighters arrived at C & E Service Inc., they reported a working fire at the auto shop and quickly began fire attack. One additional fire engine was requested, as well as Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power to secure utilities. Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department closed one block of S Rollandet Avenue near the intersection with 17th Street.

There were approximately 10 vehicles inside the shop at the time of the fire, two of which were on fire when firefighters arrived. The fire extended into the attic and eaves but was contained by approximately 8:18 p.m. Firefighters pulled ceilings, checked for extension, and provided ventilation.

Nobody was inside the building when the fire started, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The estimated damages are unknown at this time. The fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.