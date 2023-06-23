Fatal crash on N. River Road

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a two vehicle crash Thursday morning on the N. River Rd, just North of 49th N.

Callers reported the crash at around 11:19 a.m. advising a motorcycle and bicycle were involved.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and transported the adult male rider from the motorcycle to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. The bicycle rider, also an adult male, was deceased at the scene.

Both riders were wearing helmets, and deputies found they were both traveling northbound just prior to the crash.

The circumstances are still being investigated but initial details indicate the bicycle attempted to make a U-turn in the roadway to go back south and was struck by the motorcycle attempting to pass by.

There is a Group Prayer at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Harley Davidson Dealership for the family of the deceased and for the motorcycle’s recovery and healing. All are welcome to join.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.