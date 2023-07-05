IFFD responds to multiple fires caused by personal fireworks

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Between 9 p.m. on July 4 and 6 a.m. on July 5, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to 15 fires, all of which were caused by personal fireworks.

Seven of the 15 fires were caused by people not extinguishing spent fireworks properly and then placing them in dumpsters or garbage cans, resulting in the fireworks reigniting.

“We urge people to properly dispose of spent fireworks by placing them in a metal container and then completely submerging them in water overnight before disposing of them,” states IFFD Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. “Nearly all of the fires could have been avoided if the fireworks would’ve been properly extinguished. We’re very thankful that none of the fires caused injury,” adds Hammon.

IFFD responded to a total of 127 calls for service in the last 48 hours, which included medical emergencies, fires, vehicle accidents and other call types. The following is a list of some of those incidents:

July 4, 8:44 p.m.: Field fire at the 1900 block of S 52 nd E. Reportedly, approximately 50 feet of brush burned and was mostly extinguished by a citizen prior to IFFD’s arrival. Cause of the fire: fireworks. There were no injuries.

July 4, 8:59 p.m.: Single vehicle accident at the intersection of 17th Street and Emerson. One occupant was in the vehicle when the vehicle rolled. The adult male driver was not transported to the hospital.

July 4, 9:51 p.m.: The call initially came in as a structure fire by the reporting person at the 6000 block of E 81st N. The fire burned some vegetation under some large pine trees but did not reach any structures. Cause of the fire: fireworks. There were no injuries.

July 4, 10:05 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident at Snake River Parkway and Lochsa River Drive. A motorcycle driver reportedly ran through a barricade and wrecked. The adult male was transported to the hospital. His condition on transport is unknown at this time.

July 4, 10:05 p.m.: Grass fire at the 900 block of Hoopes Avenue. The fire burned an approximate 10 foot by 20 foot area of grass before it was extinguished by IFFD. Cause of the fire: fireworks. There were no injuries.

July 4, 10:12 p.m.: Garbage fire at the 900 block of E 17 th Street. Cause of the fire: fireworks. There were no injuries.

July 4, 11:01 p.m.: Garbage can fire at the 400 block of Barlow Drive. Cause of the fire: fireworks. There were no injuries.

July 4, 11:26 p.m.: Structure fire at the 300 block of Melbourne Drive. Spent fireworks were placed in a garbage can inside of a garage at an apartment complex. The neighbor saw the fire and began extinguishing the fire with a hose. There was smoke coming out of the garage when IFFD arrived, but most of the fire was extinguished prior to arrival. There were no injuries. The estimated damages are unknown. Cause of the fire: fireworks. There were no injuries.

July 4, 11:29 p.m.: The call came as a dumpster fire at the 200 block of E 7 th Street in the alleyway. The fire extended from the dumpster, burned 16 feet of fence and some vegetation. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that was caused by fireworks. Estimated damages are unknown at this time. There were no injuries.

July 4, 11:35 p.m.: Motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident at the 1400 block of W Broadway. The adult male pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

July 4, 11:53 p.m.: Structure fire at the 400 block of E 22 nd Street. The exterior of a home was on fire. All occupants evacuated and there were no injuries. The fire, which was caused by fireworks, was quickly extinguished. The estimated damages are unknown at this time.

July 5, 12:18 a.m.: Dumpster fire at 1900 Grandview Drive. Cause of the fire: fireworks. There were no injuries.

July 5, 12:22 a.m.: Box on fire near Alan Street and Hoopes Avenue. Cause of the fire: fireworks.

July 5, 1:25 a.m.: Dumpster fire at the 5000 block of W Broadway. Cause of the fire: fireworks.

July 5, 1:38 a.m.: Garbage can fire at the 1700 block of Blue Sky Drive. Cause of the fire: fireworks.

July 5, 1:41 a.m.: Dumpster fire at the 600 block of W Pancheri Drive. Cause of the fire: fireworks.

July 5, 2:22 a.m.: Structure fire at the 1000 block of Bear Avenue. A neighbor extinguished the fire on the outside of the home and woke the occupants in the house who all evacuated safely without injury. The amount of damages are unknown at this time. The cause of the fire was fireworks.

July 5, 5:40 a.m.: Dumpster fire at the 3000 block of N. Blaze Drive. Cause of the fire: fireworks.

