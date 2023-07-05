Why there were fewer horses in the Idaho Falls parade

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There were fewer horses in the Idaho Falls parade this year.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal was disheartened to hear two groups will not enter as many horses because they do not believe they can ensure the safety of the animals or their riders.

“Horses are such an important part of our heritage here in Idaho and it is so sad that they will not be represented in the numbers seen in past parades,” Neal said.

Participants from past parades report their horses have been hit with fireworks, water balloons and other objects; children have been allowed to dart out into the street near the horses; and the horses have even been attacked by loose dogs.

“Anyone who thinks this kind of endangerment is funny, will be met with prosecutors in the courtroom who take it very seriously,” Neal said.

Neal says there will be a law enforcement officer who will focus on protecting the horse entries in the front of the parade.

Neal encourages parade goers who see anyone endangering the horses and their riders to take pictures and send them to local law enforcement.

“We will work with all of our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of everyone involved with the parade,” Neal said.