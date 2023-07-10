Skip to Content
GENTRI Christmas coming to Mountain America Center

today at 11:35 AM
Published 11:54 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – GENTRI Christmas is coming to Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or are available for purchase at the venue during open hours at the Mountain America Center Box Office.

GENTRI Christmas features heartfelt performances of beloved classics like "Oh Holy Night," "Little Drummer Boy," and "Silent Night."

