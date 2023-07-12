Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Juvenile killed after firearm accidentally discharged

By
today at 3:00 PM
Published 3:13 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - At approximately 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Idaho Falls Police officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded to a residence on 12th Street for a report of a gunshot.

At this time, police say it appears a juvenile was handling a firearm and accidentally discharged it, striking another juvenile.

An Idaho Falls ambulance transported the injured juvenile to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, but the juvenile succumbed to the injury and was pronounced deceased.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the incident. Due to the ages of those involved, no further information is expected to be released.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this situation. We offer our thanks to the Chaplains of Idaho who assisted today."

