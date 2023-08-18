Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

CEI Foundation’s annual Great Race for Education raises $100K

By
Published 9:53 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho raised more than $100,000 in scholarship money during the latest Great Race for Education event.

This is the most money the great race has ever raised to support scholarships and programs at CEI.

Last year, the college raised just more than $60,000.

The race was in late July and many community organizations participated. 

During the event, team members worked together and followed clues to various businesses where they performed fun challenges.

Teams were sponsored by local businesses.

The next great race for education is already scheduled for July 19 of next year.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content