CEI Foundation’s annual Great Race for Education raises $100K

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho raised more than $100,000 in scholarship money during the latest Great Race for Education event.

This is the most money the great race has ever raised to support scholarships and programs at CEI.

Last year, the college raised just more than $60,000.

The race was in late July and many community organizations participated.

During the event, team members worked together and followed clues to various businesses where they performed fun challenges.

Teams were sponsored by local businesses.

The next great race for education is already scheduled for July 19 of next year.