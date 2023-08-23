Clean-up and decommissioning of Pit 9

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Another step is complete in the clean-up and decommissioning of a pit that held radioactive and hazardous waste for 56 years.

Crews recently took down the waste exhumation facility that was over Pit 9 at the Idaho National Laboratory.

From 2005 to early 2022, crews removed targeted waste from Pit 9 and six other pits.

Once all buildings are demolished, the debris will be left in place and covered with clean gravel.

It will serve as the base of an earthen cover to be constructed over the entire subsurface disposal area to protect the Snake River Plain Aquifer.