College of Eastern Idaho earns accreditation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho received its accreditation in its seventh year of enrollment.

The announcement means the institution will be able to provide education that can help students get the jobs that they need to be successful in the future.

Receiving accreditation allows students' degrees and certificates to mean something when they graduate from college.

"Our continued accreditation proves something else: CEI changes students’ lives because so many of us work so well together," said Amy Brumfield, the Executive Director of Institutional Research.

The college has worked with the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities for the last few years, which is an independent, non-profit membership organization recognized by the United States Department of Education since 1952 as an institutional accreditor for colleges and universities.

"Our campus is full of stellar, knowledgeable, and friendly professionals with a huge range of expertise. It was an honor to see how all the pieces fit together and report it to the NWCCU," Brumfield said.

The announcement comes as a new semester at College of Eastern Idaho started on Monday, August 21. The school will be accredited until the Mid-cycle review in 2026 and a complete evaluation of Institutional Effectiveness in Spring 2030.

