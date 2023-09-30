Longtime Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation employee to retire

IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After decades of unwavering dedication and commitment, Ronnie Campbell will retire from his role as a key figure in the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

Campbell's journey began as a seasonal employee in 1985 and has left an indelible mark on the city's parks and facilities. Campbell has worked as the Parks & Cemetery Superintendent since 2016, overseeing the maintenance and operations of cemeteries, parks, outdoor facilities, the Riverwalk and much more.

“His upbeat personality and hard work and loyalty to the city is going to be incredibly missed,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “He worked under four department d irectors and he’s the most loyal employee. If you’ve had kids work in Parks and Rec anytime in the last 35 years, they are a better person because of their time working with Ronnie.”

One of Campbell's favorite things to talk about is he helped hand plant every tree in Community Park during the mid-1990s. Campbell is an integral part of the construction and development of many now well-established parks.

“What sets Ronnie apart is his dedication and ever-positive demeanor,” Holm said. “Co-workers constantly describe him as one of the happiest people they have ever worked with. Ronnie is also a go-getter. Whenever given a task, he figures out a way to make it happen. His leadership is pivotal in developing one of the best parks systems in Idaho.”

As Ronnie Campbell embarks on his well-deserved retirement, the City of Idaho Falls thanks him for his outstanding service and wishes him a joyful and fulfilling retirement.