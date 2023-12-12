Risch recognizes Royal Theaters as Idaho Falls Gem

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, member and former-chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Royal Theaters in Idaho Falls as a Local Gem.

This recognition is part of the fourth annual Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative, which is a public awareness campaign Senator Risch created to encourage Idahoans to support the small businesses that make Idaho special.

“Royal Theaters is a beloved southeast Idaho gem for moviegoers,” Risch said. “Kent and Ingrid Lott’s passion for the movie business has provided more than 30 years of cinematic entertainment across three theaters– two in Idaho Falls and one in Blackfoot. Their love for the theater is why they continue to invest in the experience—upgrading seating and projectors and expanding the number of screens so more Idahoans can take in the latest blockbuster picture.”

Royal Theaters will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.