Idaho Falls Regional Airport seeks public input for ongoing master plan process

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport invites the public to discuss the airport's future as part of the ongoing master planning process.

A public open house will be held on Jan. 10, 2024, at the Idaho Falls Activity Center from 3 to 8 p.m. The open house will allow the community to see proposed concepts of the use of airport property to meet our region’s future needs. This point in the process is now the time for the public to provide input and comment.

“Public feedback is essential to any airport master planning process,” Interim Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Ron Elliott said. “As we continue to work through this process that serves as a guide to the airport’s future, we will continue to keep our community informed, listen to and acknowledge concerns, and provide feedback on our effort to incorporate public input while still meeting the demands and requirements of modern air service.”

For those unable to attend in person, an online meeting will be available at HERE from Jan. 3 to Feb. 17, 2024. The airport asks comments to be submitted no later than Feb. 9, 2024.

The IDA Airport Master Plan is a comprehensive study of the airport to help identify the short, medium, and long-term development plans needed to support future aviation demand. The plan provides the developmental framework for the airport to ensure appropriate planning for future needs.

The plan is updated every five to 10 years to ensure compliance with changes in airport design, economic changes, technological changes in aviation and passenger travel needs. The last IDA Master Plan was completed in 2010.

This current comprehensive master planning process was initiated in August of 2021. Studies completed during the undertaking detail an increase in passenger travel and significant growth in air cargo operations.

Throughout the master planning process, the airport has held three public meetings and shared detailed information online at www.ifairportmp.com.

“We look forward to ongoing this robust process that allows us to hear from a wide variety of airport stakeholders and neighbors. We encourage anyone interested in the airport and its future to keep participating. While we can’t meet everyone’s specific desires, we do appreciate and value their thoughts as we work forward to creating an airport that meets our community’s future needs,” Elliott said.