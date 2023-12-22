Hundreds of UTV gather to show off their lights around the Idaho Falls Greenbelt

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Greenbelt twinkled with Christmas lights Friday night as hundreds of UTV's participated in the first-ever Holiday Light Parade.

Organizers were amazed at how many people signed up to join the parade. They received over 300 entries.

Every entry was to bring 5 cans of food for the Idaho Falls Food Basket.

The 8-mile parade started at the Mountain America Center and headed north along the riverwalk to US 20 and came back down on the east of the Snake River to Sunnyside Road and then back north to the Mountain America Center.

The Great Snake River Greenbelt Light Parade is made possible thanks to the City of Idaho Falls, Action Motor Sports, Stones KIA, Farr’s Ice Cream, Mountain America Center, 99 KUPI-FM, Local News 8 and Idaho Central Credit Union.