IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Baby Jade was born on Jan. 1 at 3:45 a.m., making her Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s official “New Year’s Baby.”

Jade was born at 7 lbs, 9 oz., and 20.5 inches.

Jade’s father and mother announced the newest addition to the family, joining her older brother Jaiden.

This family was gifted with the "first baby of the year" basket of goodies, donated by the EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary.