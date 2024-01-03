Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Mountain View Hospital announced Thomas Pettibone was its first baby born in the New Year.

Thomas was welcomed to the world by his proud parents, Clair and Jacob Fernandez, on Jan. 1 at 2:48 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and measured 20 inches at birth. Both Clair and Thomas are healthy and doing well.

"Our choice of Mountain View for Thomas's birth was influenced by numerous positive recommendations from our neighbors, friends and acquaintances,” Clair Pettibone said. “We wanted to understand why Mountain View was so highly regarded, and our experience here has truly lived up to the praise."

It has become tradition at Mountain View Hospital to shower its first baby of the New Year and their family with gifts. This year, Thomas and his parents are going home with more than $700 worth of baby supplies, including a new video baby monitor, baby clothes, toys, swaddle blankets, and plenty of diapers and wipes. The team also made sure mom Clair was supplied with bath salts, face masks, and other supplies to pamper herself as she adjusts to life as the mom of a newborn.

“It is a huge honor for our team to help families welcome their children into the world,” Mountain View Hospital’s Labor and Delivery/Postpartum Manager Lynette Pierce said. “Every delivery is special and exciting in its own way. However, each year, our team cannot wait to see who our New Year’s baby will be. We were all thrilled to meet baby Thomas and are very happy for his parents.”

Thomas is the third child for Clair and Jacob.

In total, four babies were delivered at Mountain View Hospital on Jan. 1.