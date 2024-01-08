Applications for spring black bear controlled hunts open Jan. 15

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Hunters looking to apply for 2024 spring's controlled hunts for black bear can apply from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15.

Information on the spring 2024 controlled black bear hunt can be found in the 2023-2024 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.

Hunters must have a 2024 hunting license in order to apply for controlled hunts, and there are several ways to apply:

Online: Hunters can apply at gooutdoorsidaho.com, or on the Fish and Game mobile app. There is a service charge of 3% of the transaction in addition to the nonrefundable controlled hunt application fee.

Hunters can apply at gooutdoorsidaho.com, or on the Fish and Game mobile app. There is a service charge of 3% of the transaction in addition to the nonrefundable controlled hunt application fee. Licensed Vendors: At any Fish and Game regional office or license vendor.

At any Fish and Game regional office or license vendor. Telephone: Applications can be placed over the phone by calling 1 (800) 554-8685.

Applications can be placed over the phone by calling 1 (800) 554-8685. Mail in applications are no longer accepted.

Controlled hunts are hunts with a limited number of tags allocated by a random drawing, unlike a general season hunt, which allows hunters to purchase tags over the counter. Controlled hunts are often desirable because of location and timing, and success rates are usually higher than general season hunts.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in any bear controlled hunt, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt for which they are applying.

Controlled hunt applications for spring 2024 black bear close on Feb. 15. Successful spring black bear applicants will be notified no later than March 10. Any leftover tags for spring bear controlled hunts go on sale April 1.