Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls City Council agenda items to look out for Thursday

January 11, 2024 4:26 PM
Published 5:38 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Mayor Rebecca Casper will present her Mayor's Choice Awards Thursday. These awards are given to outstanding residents, businesses or organizations for their accomplishments or contributions to the city. The names of recipients have not yet been released.

In other city council news, Kirk Larsen will be sworn in Thursday as the newest council member. He won Seat 3 against Barbara Miller about 2 months ago, taking home 67% of the votes.

Two existing council members will also take oaths of office after being re-elected in November. They are Michelle Ziel-Dingman and John Radford. Ziel-Dingman ran for Seat 1 unopposed, while Radford ran for Seat 5 against Dawna Howard and won by 71% of the vote.

Ashley Chilcutt

Ashley is a reporter and producer for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

