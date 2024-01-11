Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

North outdoor ice rink in Tautphaus Park now open

KIFI
By
today at 11:16 AM
Published 11:46 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The north outdoor ice rink in Tautphaus Park is now open.

You can either bring your own skates or you can rent skates from the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto indoor ice arena that is just up the hill across from the zoo during public skate times.

Ice rinks are located on the corner of Rollandet St and Softball Drive.

Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation asks you please stay off the south rink as it needs a little more preparation before it can be used. There will be a sign notifying participants which rinks are open or closed.

You can view more info and skate rink location here.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content