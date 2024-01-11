North outdoor ice rink in Tautphaus Park now open

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The north outdoor ice rink in Tautphaus Park is now open.

You can either bring your own skates or you can rent skates from the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto indoor ice arena that is just up the hill across from the zoo during public skate times.

Ice rinks are located on the corner of Rollandet St and Softball Drive.

Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation asks you please stay off the south rink as it needs a little more preparation before it can be used. There will be a sign notifying participants which rinks are open or closed.

You can view more info and skate rink location here.