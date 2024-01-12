District 91 budget cuts on the way

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Budget cuts are on the way for Idaho Falls School District 91.

Local News 8 received an email from the district's superintendent to staff members.

Superintendent Karla LaOrange says she and the business manager were tasked with analyzing the districts budget, and what they found was not good.

LaOrange says it has become apparent the district is spending more money than it receives from the state.

She says the supplemental levy has helped close the gap, but it's not sustainable.

This year, the schools will be using savings to cover spending but will be immediately put on a strategic hiring freeze.

No staffing cuts for current employees will have to be made at this time.

"To balance the budget, we estimate we will need to make at least $4 million in cuts for the 2024-25 school years," she said.

The superintendent says more cuts will have to be made depending on what actions the legislature takes on school funding.