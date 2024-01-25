Idaho Falls awarded grant money to improve Pancheri Bridge

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho) KIFI - The Pancheri Bridge in Idaho Falls is in “desperate need of rehabilitation,” according to the City of Idaho Falls, and repairs are on the way.

A $3.4-million grant from the Idaho Transportation Department to make repairs will be secured if the city votes to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Idaho Transportation Department. The city council will be voting on the approval Thursday night.

The city estimates the total project costs at $3.4 million. The rehabilitation project will address replacing the girder line and deck, girder bearing rehabilitation, and a deck overlay.

The project also entails the cleaning and rehabilitation of joint assemblies. A recent inspection report indicates the expansion joints at the abutments are leaking.

The project still needs to be bid by construction companies, according to City Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth. While an exact date has not been set, construction on the bridge could begin this spring or summer.

The city will release traffic pattern changes closer to that time.