IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Club Apple have joined forces to bring a Polar Plunge to Idaho Falls.

On Saturday, Jan. 27 at noon, community members are invited to head to Club Apple, located at 2030 Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls, to take a plunge in their outdoor pool.

It is $10 to participate. Proceeds will benefit the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Shannon Wilker Foundation.

For more information CLICK HERE.