IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A car accident at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Hitt Road delayed traffic Tuesday.

Two cars were involved in a head-on collision.

It happened around 6:17 p.m. in front of the Pony Express Car Wash in Ammon.

The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the crash, and an ambulance was also called.

The conditions of both drivers are unknown at this time.