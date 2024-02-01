Recent warmth tests many winter recreation areas, but ski resorts have passed the test

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - More snow is coming, and some people are thrilled because the recent warmth has been a challenge.

The snow in the valleys has almost completely melted away.

Overall, Idaho Falls hasn't had a high temperature below freezing since Jan. 16. That is more than two weeks ago.

Only trace amounts of snowfall have fallen in the mountains since then.

Despite all of the difficulties, many local ski resorts tell us they have passed this test.

"Fortunately, it's been a little bit cooler up here on the mountain and down in the valley. So we're still we're still doing pretty well up here. We've had enough snow to get us through up until now, and we've been able to make snow on the lower mountain as well," Pebble Creek Ski Resort marketing and guest services manager Dana Kmetz said.