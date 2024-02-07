Idaho Falls Regional Airport releases master plan for future growth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport will release its comprehensive master plan at the Skyline Activity Center Thursday. The purpose of the plan is to show how the airport will adapt to short-term and long-term growth in areas like aircraft operations and air cargo capacity.

As you can seen from the chart below, the airport is projecting growth in three main categories to continue on an upward trajectory into 2041. Surprisingly, the transport of passengers is not the main use of the airport.

"Online shopping has definitely increased over the years," Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth said. "And to get those packages quickly, a lot of times they're flown in and out of an airport."

2024 Idaho Falls Regional Airport Aviation Forecast

The last master plan for the airport was released in 2010. Master plans are usually updated every five to ten years as the economy evolves and technology changes, but the pandemic delayed the release of a new plan until now.

"We look forward to having people coming in and providing their input," Grossarth said. "We definitely want to hear their suggestions and thoughts as we move forward through this master planning process."