School bus stop arm violations in School District 91

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Ada County recently reported seeing a “shocking” increase in people driving around school buses when they are stopped and have their stop arms extended. How much of a problem are these violations in Idaho Falls School District 91?

Here in the Gem State, driving past a school bus with its stop arm extended is a misdemeanor.

“The code says three or more lanes, people going in the opposite direction of the bus do not have to stop,” Idaho State Police Corporal Brandon Olson said. “However, if you're going in the same direction as the bus and they have the stop sign out, you have to stop.”

That, unfortunately, doesn't keep people from zooming by the stopped buses.

Tami Rumsey, who's driven school buses for years, shared a frightening experience that almost ended in a child getting injured or worse.

"It was a minivan...she went past the bus with the stop arm out and almost hit the girl. And so the lady in the minivan, she saw that she almost hit the girl and slammed on the brakes and put her head in her lap and just stayed there. And so that was a real realization on my part [of] how safe it is."

Fortunately, no injuries related to these violations have been reported in District 91, but Tami says at least one of these violations happens in the district per day.

All of District 91's buses are equipped with cameras, which can help police track down the license plates of cars who drive around the buses.

Even if you're in a rush, it's better to stop behind the bus than to potentially injure or kill a student by trying to save a few seconds.

"When you see amber lights come on on a bus, slow down. And then we put the red on, make the stop," Rumsey said. "Just be aware that there are students everywhere. So we just need to be safe."



So remember, on roads with three or more lanes, only vehicles driving in the opposite direction can pass stopped buses. But cars going the same direction of buses, regardless of which lane they are in, need to stop.