Idaho Falls Power gives $5,000 in scholarships, accepting applications

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Power is giving more than $5,000 in scholarships and accepting applications of aspiring leaders.

For 2024, Idaho Falls Power will award 10 college scholarships to eligible Idaho Falls area high school sophomores and juniors. Each student selected will receive a $500 scholarship and an all-expenses paid attendance of the Idaho Community-Owned Utilities Association (ICUA) Youth Rally in Nampa at Northwest Nazarene University.

“At IFP, empowering the next generation of leaders is important,” Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said. “As a community-owned utility, in the years to come, IFP will rely on future leaders to keep our utility at the forefront of providing reliable and affordable energy to our city.”

During the one-week ICUA Youth Rally, youth representing Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska converge in Nampa for days packed with developmental activities, team building exercises, a high-voltage demonstration, guest speakers, local excursions, promote positive relationships, and build skills in leadership, teamwork, perseverance and more.

“I had never attended anything like the Youth Rally. It was very eye-opening, and everyone was so friendly,” 2023 Youth Rally Participant Catherine Cano-Rodas said. “There were a lot of activities that made it easy to socialize with different students from different states. I learned a lot about electricity and power. And it also taught us valuable lessons in life through great guest speakers. Overall, the Youth Rally was a great mix of fun, knowledge and experience.”

At the end of the week, each student is evaluated and can receive up to $600 in additional scholarships based on their performance and development. The highest-scoring student will be selected at the Youth Rally to attend the National Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. Also, one exemplary student from Idaho Falls will also be chosen to return the next year and receive the $500 Bobbi Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship.

“Ms. Wilhelm was a treasured member of the Idaho Falls Power team who tragically passed away in 2020. Wilhelm consistently worked to give back to the community and make eastern Idaho a better place for all. The memorial scholarship honors her legacy and empowers future leaders to do the same,” Prairie said.

IFP covers all expenses for students to attend the ICUA Youth Rally. For high school sophomores and juniors applying for the scholarship, the student, parent or legal guardian must be an Idaho Falls Power utility customer.

Interested students can complete an application, which can be found on the IFP website HERE or at www.ifpower.org.

Applications will be accepted through April 15, 2024.