Jazz Big Band Dance this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A pair of Jazz bands is taking over The Elks Lodge in Idaho Falls for the annual Jazz Big Band Dance.

Skyline High School's Jazz Band will perform alongside Jazz House Big Band on Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Venmo.

They will host a silent and live auction. Snacks will be provided.

This tradition has carried on for more than 20 years, with the exception of a few years off because of the pandemic.

All funds raised will benefit Skyline's Jazz Band to make improvements within their program.