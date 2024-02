IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – America's favorite cookies are making a comeback in eastern Idaho.

Starting Friday, Feb. 23, Girl Scouts will be out at grocery stores selling their infamous cookies. They are bringing back all the favorites – Thin Mints, Lemonades, Tag-a-Longs and more.

Funds raised from these sales go directly to supporting activities within the program.

Sales will last until March 17.